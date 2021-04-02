Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 22nd Century Group (XXII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN: XXII) recently:

3/30/2021 – 22nd Century Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

3/24/2021 – 22nd Century Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

3/23/2021 – 22nd Century Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

3/17/2021 – 22nd Century Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Get 22nd Century Group Inc alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.