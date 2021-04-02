Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2021. Also, Air Products is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. It will also benefit from productivity actions. The acquisition of PBF Energy plants is also contributing to its results. However, it faces challenges from lower merchant volumes in the Americas. Lower demand due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are exerting pressure on volumes. Air Products also faces headwind from weakness in its packaged gas business in Europe. Its high debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

3/24/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $305.00 to $302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

2/5/2021 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $284.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.25 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Get Air Products and Chemicals Inc alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. First American Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.