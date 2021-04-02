Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CNX Resources (CNX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX):

3/30/2021 – CNX Resources was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CNX Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – CNX Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. 2,377,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,738. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 43,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

