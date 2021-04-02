Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Encavis AG (CAP.F) (CAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR: CAP) recently:

3/31/2021 – Encavis AG (CAP.F) was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Encavis AG (CAP.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Encavis AG (CAP.F) was given a new €18.70 ($22.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Encavis AG (CAP.F) was given a new €17.30 ($20.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Encavis AG (CAP.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/1/2021 – Encavis AG (CAP.F) was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CAP stock remained flat at $€18.24 ($21.46) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Encavis AG has a 52-week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of €25.55 ($30.06).

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

