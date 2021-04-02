Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

