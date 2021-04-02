Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:
- 3/31/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $490.00.
- 3/29/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $480.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $486.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $490.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $485.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $509.00 to $587.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $505.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.
- 2/4/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CP opened at $385.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.26 and a fifty-two week high of $386.28.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
