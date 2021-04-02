Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $490.00.

3/29/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $480.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $486.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $490.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $485.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $509.00 to $587.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $505.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/4/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CP opened at $385.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.26 and a fifty-two week high of $386.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

