Analyzing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boxlight and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 GSX Techedu 6 4 2 0 1.67

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 126.10%. GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $59.54, indicating a potential upside of 85.03%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and GSX Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 3.97 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.93 GSX Techedu $303.78 million 25.27 $32.56 million $0.13 247.54

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSX Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62% GSX Techedu -10.56% -45.36% -14.85%

Summary

Boxlight beats GSX Techedu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

