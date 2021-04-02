Anchor Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.84 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00007519 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 8% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $218.85 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,137,235 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.