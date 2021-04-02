Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 204,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

