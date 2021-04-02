Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 518 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,063.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $33,719.84.

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $21,191.83.

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17.

NTGR stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $41.75. 222,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,127. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $201,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

