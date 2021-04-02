AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading Up 30.1% Over Last Week

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 765.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

