Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Billion

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $540.93 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00054112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 819.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.12 or 0.00673682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028247 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

