ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of ANSYS worth $49,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $3,929,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $3,817,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSS opened at $351.85 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.04.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.