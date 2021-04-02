Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Anthem worth $893,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.76. 1,262,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.16 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

