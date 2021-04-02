AntiMatter 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.34 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $30.86 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00005519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

