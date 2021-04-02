APIX (APIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.88 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. APIX has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,438.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027894 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

