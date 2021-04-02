APIX Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. APIX has a market capitalization of $18.60 million and $3.53 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

