apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0587 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,146.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00662323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028048 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

