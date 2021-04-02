AppCoins Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $39.99 million and $716,979.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,264% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00663072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,345,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,345,743 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.