Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.31% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $221,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AIT opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $95.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

