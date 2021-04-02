Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Sells $1,979,250.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Applied Materials stock traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,929,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,426. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.