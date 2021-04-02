APYSwap Achieves Market Cap of $15.65 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and $904,351.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00004163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.34 or 0.00755996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010133 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,352,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

