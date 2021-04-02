ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ARC Resources from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AETUF opened at $6.38 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

