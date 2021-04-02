Arcblock Market Capitalization Achieves $22.22 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and $11.07 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 799.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars.

