Archer DAO Governance Token Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and $546,272.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049835 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,766,567 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

