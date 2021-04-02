Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arconic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Arconic news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

