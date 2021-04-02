Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Position Reduced by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 369,627 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 10.75% of Ardmore Shipping worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $149.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

