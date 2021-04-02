Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.41

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Ardor has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $409.74 million and $40.82 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00280799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00023691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.42 or 0.03363798 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.