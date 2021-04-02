Ardor Trading Up 56.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $418.97 million and approximately $40.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00264211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.96 or 0.03260064 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor's total supply is 998,999,495 coins.

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

