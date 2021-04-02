Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $68.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

