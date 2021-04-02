Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Hits $141,893.17

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $141,893.17 and approximately $129.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,152,220 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

