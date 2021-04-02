Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Hits $22.84 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Argon has a total market cap of $22.84 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded 262.1% higher against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.14 or 0.00327968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.00760057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00029860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 55,420,851 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

