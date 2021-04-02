Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Argon has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 201.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00074141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00282109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.14 or 0.00825955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00090589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 55,149,775 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars.

