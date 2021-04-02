Arion Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Arion has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $113,514.45 and approximately $244.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,742,752 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

