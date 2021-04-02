Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AptarGroup worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $145.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

