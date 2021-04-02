Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 3,975 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.90% of Wolverine World Wide worth $23,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.