Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 68,136 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,136 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.73% of Xperi worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

