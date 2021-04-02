Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

CSL stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.