Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Proofpoint worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,912 shares of company stock worth $1,012,551 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.73. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

