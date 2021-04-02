Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 3,267 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.39% of FLIR Systems worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,647 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,720,000 after acquiring an additional 389,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,056,000 after buying an additional 1,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $57.20.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

