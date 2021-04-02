Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 530,455 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.81% of Tronox worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,507,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TROX opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.