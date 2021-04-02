Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

