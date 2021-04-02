Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,517 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.78% of Insight Enterprises worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

