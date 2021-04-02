Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.13% of IDEX worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in IDEX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $212.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.12. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.