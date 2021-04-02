Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IPG Photonics worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 968.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 236.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.92 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

