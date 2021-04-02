Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $11.16 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,073 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,268,000 after buying an additional 131,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

