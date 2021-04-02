Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $15.64 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after buying an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after buying an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

