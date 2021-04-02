Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 312.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.83% of Avid Bioservices worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 122.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 727,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 270,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

