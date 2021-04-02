Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.17% of Newell Brands worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.