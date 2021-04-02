Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Invests $5.72 Million in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 509,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.65% of Armada Hoffler Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.00 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

